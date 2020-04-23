Japanese CPI: Rising 0.4 percent in line with estimates

Reuters reports that "Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in March from a year ago."
A combination of demand disruptions pertain into COVID-19 and low oil prices will have put further downward pressure on sluggish underlying price growth
Key notes
- Japan march cpi excluding fresh food, energy prices +0.6 pct YoY - govt.
- Japan march nationwide overall CPI +0.4 pct YoY - govt.
- Japan march nationwide core CPI +0.4 pct YoY - govt (Reuters poll: +0.4 pct).
Description of Japnese CPI
The National Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics Bureau is a measure of price movements obtained by comparison of the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. These volatile products such as food and energy are excluded in order to capture an accurate calculation. CPI is the most significant way to measure changes in purchasing trends. The purchase power of JPY is dragged down by inflation. Generally a high reading is seen as positive for the JPY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finds buyers above 0.6350
Fresh bids emerged just above 0.6350, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD as markets seem to cheer the PBOC targeted MLF rate cut. Broad dollar strength amid risk-off could keep the recovery in check.
USD/JPY: Stuck on familiar ground, bulls can't catch a break through 108
USD/JPY holding in familiar territory, the yen remains robust. The risk-off tone dominates with US stocks unable to break from the restraints of COVID-19 implications for the global economy and the Nikkei 225 sheds 0.75%, with 108 handle falling over the horizon.
US Durable Goods Orders March Preview: Ominous portents for consumption
Orders for long-lasting consumer and industrial goods are expected to confirm that a massive retreat in consumption is underway as the consumer and retail sectors reel from a historic collapse in employment.
Gold: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700
Gold snaps two-day winning streak, registers mild losses following the support line break. 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars ahead of $1,700 round-figures. Immediate falling trend line from the weekly top guards the recovery moves.
WTI rises to $17.50 as Kuwait cuts output
WTI jumps 5% in Asia, having found bids below $16.00 during the overnight trade. Kuwait has voluntarily cut output in response to the current market conditions. The recently signed OPEC+ deal will take effect on May 1.