“Specific monetary policy tools are up to Bank of Japan (BoJ) to decide, including yield curve control, negative interest rate, ETF buying,” said Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida early Wednesday per Reuters.
More comments
Government and BoJ have agreed to closely cooperate to conduct nimble policies, aiming for economic growth in tandem with wage hikes and sustainable, stable achievement of inflation target.
Premature to mention chance of revising government-BoJ joint statement at this stage since next boj governor has not been decided.
Will make appropriate decision on the next BoJ governor while watching future economic trends.
Will appoint the next BoJ governor based on the candidate's aptitudes at the end of incumbent Kuroda’s term-end on April 8.
USD/JPY renews intraday high
Following the news, USD/JPY refreshed intraday high near 130.60, up 0.24% on the day at the latest.
