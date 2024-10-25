Japan Inflation: Tokyo Consumer Price Index decelerates to 1.8% YoY in October vs. 2.2% prior

The headline Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October fell to the 1.8% YoY rate from 2.2% in the previous month, the Statistics Bureau of Japan showed on Friday. Meanwhile, the Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy came in at 1.8% as compared to 1.7% and 2% in September. Additionally, Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food climbed from 1.6% to 1.8% in October.
Market Reaction
The data does little to influence the Japanese Yen (JPY) or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair, which is currently placed just below the 152.00 round-figure mark.
