AUD/USD retreats from 200-day EMA with eyes on 0.6770
AUD/USD consolidates weekly gains around 0.6800 while snapping a three-day uptrend during Friday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair retreats from the highest levels since September 13 while marking the 200-day EMA as the key hurdle to the north.
EUR/USD grinds near five-month high past 1.0500, ECB’s Lagarde, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD cheered the broad-based US Dollar weakness to march towards the highest levels since late June, before recently taking rounds to 1.0520-30 during the generally quiet early Asian session. Mixed data from Eurozone, United States, failed to tame the bulls.
Gold approaches $1,807 hurdle ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshed a four-month high above $1,800 before taking rounds to $1,805-07 during early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key catalysts.
CFTC Chair proposes strengthening Digital Commodities bill citing FTX collapse
The Chairman of CFTC, Rostin Behnam, testified in the Congressional hearings against FTX on Thursday. Benham made some significant statements regarding regulation and authority, as well as the need to take another look at the Senate bill.
US NFP and how the market could react
Today has the all-important release of US labor market numbers. But the Fed's Powell kind of already robbed the thunder from the release during his speech at the Brookings Institute yesterday. He basically implied that the Fed would start slowing down its tightening at the next meeting.