Janet Yellen Speech - Fed Live Stream

Janet Yellen, Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering her remarks at a press conference following the 2-day meeting of the Board of Governors. Yellen's speech today (September 20, 2017) will start at 18:30 GMT.

Most economists and analysts expect the Fed to announce the start of the balance sheet reduction. Today's statement prior to Yellen's speech will also include the updated economic projections and the 'dot plot,' which shows individual FOMC members' interest rate forecasts. Investors will be looking for hints regarding another 25 basis points rate hike in December.

Key headlines:

About Janet Yellen

Janet L. Yellen took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 3, 2014, for a four-year term ending February 3, 2018. Dr. Yellen also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body.