ISM Services PMI Preview: Dollar bounce to be short-lived

The ISM Services PMI and its employment component are projected to decline in August, yet other figures seem more optimistic. However, a potential rise in the dollar will probably be short-lived as the Fed's dovish shift continues weighing on the greenback, according to FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.
Key quotes
“The ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index, is projected to decline in August. The economic calendar is pointing to a drop from 58.1 points in July to 57 now. Moreover, economists expect the employment component to plunge from 42.1 to 31.9 points – deep in contraction territory and reflecting a drop in hiring. The figure is critical ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls data.”
“If the bar is indeed too low, the greenback has room to rise, similar to its response to the manufacturing measure. However, it is also essential to remember that the broader trend is for a weaker greenback.”
“The Federal Reserve announced a dovish policy shift that continues reverberating through markets, supporting shares and weighing on the dollar. The Fed is prioritizing full employment and would allow inflation to overheat before raising rates.”
“While the new thinking has no imminent implications, markets continue benefiting and the dollar remains pressured for the time being. Therefore, any jump in the world's reserve currency would potentially provide a selling opportunity.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
