Ireland's Varadkar: There is no extension agreed by EU leaders as of yet

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires in the last minutes, noting that there is no extension agreed by European Union (EU) leaders as of yet.

"If there is no consensus on extension, EU leaders would need to meet possibly on Monday, maybe even Friday," Varadkar added and said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was very concerned about the fact that he lost the programme motion on Tuesday.

The GBP/USD pair paid no mind to these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2880, posting small gains on a daily basis.