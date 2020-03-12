India’s Economic Adviser: Coronavirus outbreak will not have much impact on next fiscal's economic growth

Amid growing concerns over the global economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursday, the outbreak will not have much impact on the next fiscal's economic growth.

Key quotes:

India can achieve 6 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in FY21.

India may take some more time to reach 7% growth.

Sees an opportunity in expanding exports.