Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in India on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 9,438.49 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the INR 9,432.89 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold was broadly steady at INR 110,088.70 per tola from INR 110,023.30 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in INR 1 Gram 9,438.49 10 Grams 94,384.91 Tola 110,088.70 Troy Ounce 293,566.40

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls seem reluctant amid mixed fundamental cues

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged at 2.7% on a yearly basis in July. However, the core gauge, which excludes food and energy prices, came in above market estimates and increased to the 3.1% YoY rate from the 2.9% in June.

On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI rose by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, matching expectations. Nevertheless, the data alleviated concerns that trade-related costs might contribute to broader price pressures and keep a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve on the table, amid signs of labor market weakness.

Moreover, CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates that traders are pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs at least twice by the year-end. This keeps the US Dollar depressed near the post-US CPI swing low and acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold on Wednesday.

On the trade-related front, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday extending a tariff truce with China for another three months. This helped to ease concerns about a trade war between the world's two largest economies and remains supportive of the upbeat market mood amid hopes that the upcoming US-Russian summit on Friday will increase the chances of ending the prolonged war in Ukraine.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted record closing highs on Tuesday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 reached the 43,000 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday. This is seen undermining traditional safe-haven assets and might hold back the XAU/USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. In the absence of any relevant market-moving macro data from the US, traders will take cues from Fed speakers to grab short-term opportunities.

The market attention will then shift to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday and the Preliminary University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index on Friday. Nevertheless, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

