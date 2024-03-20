Gold prices rose in India on Wednesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 65,478 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 200 compared with the INR 65,278 it cost on Tuesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 65,610 per 10 gms from INR 65,538 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 75,150 per kg from INR 75,287 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|67,800
|Mumbai
|67,620
|New Delhi
|67,705
|Chennai
|67,770
|Kolkata
|67,775
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price awaits Fed rate-cut cues before next leg of a directional move
- The stronger US inflation figures released last week forced investors to trim their bets for an interest rate cut in June and remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, underpinning the US Dollar and capping the Gold price.
- The current market pricing indicates a less than 50% likelihood that the Fed will deliver its first interest-rate cut in June, and the central bank's 2024 median interest-rate projection could shift to two cuts from three cuts previously.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbed to its highest level since November 30, pushing the USD to a two-week high and contributing to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Wall Street closed Tuesday's trading session on a high note Tuesday, with the S&P 500 rising to a fresh record high and holding back bulls from placing bets around the safe-haven commodity despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions.
- Traders, however, opt to wait for the outcome of the highly anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting for cues about the future rate-cut path before positioning for the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.
- The US central bank is widely expected to keep rates at their historic highs, though the market focus will be on the "dot plot" for clues about the number and timing of rate cuts this year, which will influence the precious metal.
- Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting press conference might infuse some volatility in the financial markets and provide some meaningful impetus to the Gold price.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
In the US today's main event will be the FOMC meeting. The Fed is widely expected to maintain monetary policy unchanged. Focus will be on any clues about the timing of the first rate cuts as well as the end-game for QT.