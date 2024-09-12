IEA cuts 2024 global oil demand growth forecast to 903,000 b/d

In its monthly oil market report published on Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut 2024 global oil demand growth forecast to 903,000 barrels per day (b/d) from 970,000 b/d.
Additional takeaways
China slowdown will continue to weigh on global oil demand growth.
Global oil-demand growth continues to decelerate.
Global demand rose by 800,000 b/d on year in 1H.
Global downturn driven by rapid slowdown in Chinese consumption.
Keeps 2025 global oil-demand growth forecast broadly stable at 954,000 b/d.
Trims 2024 total demand forecast to average of 103 mln b/d from 103.1 mln b/d.
Keeps 2024 non-OPEC+ production growth estimate at 1.5 mln b/d.
Trims 2025 total demand forecast to average of 103.9 mln b/d from 104 mln b/d.
Keeps 2025 non-OPEC+ production growth estimate at 1.5 mln b/d.
Global oil supply rose by 80,000 b/d in August, partly due to libyan losses.
Keeps 2024 total oil-supply forecast at average of 102.9 mln b/d.
Slightly raises 2025 total oil-supply forecast to average of 105 mln b/d from 104.9 mln b/d.
Lowers 2024 global refinery output forecast to 83 mln b/d from 83.3 mln b/d.
Lowers 2025 global refinery output forecast to 83.7 mln b/d from 83.9 mln b/d.
Russian oil exports fell by 290,000 b/d on-month to 7 mln b/d in August.
Russian commercial export revenue fell by $1.6 bln on-month to $15.3 bln in August.
