As anticipated, yesterday's meeting of the National Bank of Hungary did not introduce any significant new developments, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
EUR/HUF doesn't have much momentum to test lower level
"The central bank confirmed rates at 6.50% and a hawkish tone. However, the market's attention was caught by the decision to cut the required reserve ratio from 10% to 8%. This decision only offsets the expiring liquidity in the market from previous facilities. Thus, overall, the amount of liquidity should remain unchanged."
"However, the central bank's decision implies some activity in preventing more tightening, which the market sees as dovish if anything. Although rates remained 1-2bp higher at the end of the day, we saw more upward pressure before the meeting, while the rest of the CEE region ended lower yesterday."
"EUR/HUF didn't see much enthusiasm yesterday and remained almost unchanged despite more volatility in the rest of the CEE region. As we discussed here before, we have been neutral on HUF since early July despite the bullish stance of the market. Although carry with lower volatility may look attractive here, we believe EUR/HUF does not have much momentum to test lower levels and the 399-400 range should work in the days ahead."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1700 as US Dollar finds demand
EUR/USD pulls back from two-week highs of 1.1761 reached on Tuesday, approaching 1.1700 in the early European hours on Wednesday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar finds demand on trade optimism. US President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan that includes 15% tariffs on Japanese imports.
GBP/USD holds the upside near 1.3550 amid risk-on sentiment
GBP/USD holds the renewed upside near 1.3550 in the European session on Wednesday. The US-Japan trade deal optimism fuels risk-on sentiment and provides some support to the higher-yielding Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the US Dollar struggles with its rebound, lending support to the pair.
Gold price remains depressed as US-Japan deal optimism undermines safe-haven demand
Gold price rebounds slightly from the daily low touched during the early part of the European session, though it lacks follow-through and remains in the red below the highest level since June 16, touched this Wednesday. The optimism over a US-Japan trade deal remains supportive of the upbeat market mood.
BNB hits a new all-time high, surpasses Solana's market cap
BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, hits a new all-time high of $804.70 at the time of writing on Wednesday after closing at its highest-ever weekly close last week. This price rally pushed the BNB market capitalization above $110 billion.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.