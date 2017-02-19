House of Lords to debate UK PM May’s Brexit plan

A coalition of Labour, Liberal Democrat, crossbench and some Conservative peers will come together today to force changes to the government’s Brexit bill, which seeks to give PM Theresa May the power to trigger article 50.

Peter Mandelson, an architect of New Labour, called on Sunday for peers “not to throw in the towel” too quickly as he believes the government could be pushed on the back foot in the Lords on the issues of a meaningful parliamentary vote at the end of negotiations and guaranteed rights for EU citizens in the UK.