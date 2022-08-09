It was a historic and magical run for those who invested early in AMTD Digital, but Monday’s sell off is likely the beginning of this stock falling way back down to Earth . There is nothing fundamental about the company that shows the company is worth $75 billion, let alone over $500 billion at its peak. As we know with meme stocks, anything is possible, but it seems like the party might be over for HKD investors.

Could we have a new mega mover based out of Hong Kong on the markets? Weeks after AMTD Digital surged to its historic levels, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) gained 20% on Monday and 134% over the past week. While its gains are not quite at the level of HKD’s, it still has a market capitalization of $2.3 billion after debuting at its IPO on August 4th.

NYSE:HKD could be a classic case of a stock flying too close to the sun, as the Hong Kong-based fintech company lost nearly half of its value to start the week. On Monday, shares of HKD tumbled by 42.72% and closed the trading session at $405.00. After a hot start to the day, stocks pulled back and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both slipped into losing territory. A stark warning and lowered guidance from NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) took the steam out of another market rally. Overall the Dow Jones eked out a 29 basis point gain, the S&P 500 dipped by 0.12%, and the NASDAQ inched lower by 0.10% during the session.

