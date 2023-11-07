Have US consumers overstretched themselves? – NBC Financial Markets

Economists from the National Bank of Canada's Financial Markets department are out with a note highlighting that recent growth in consumption spending could be highlighting underpinning economic concerns rather than showcasing resilience in the US economy.
The U.S. GDP data released just under two weeks ago were truly impressive...
... with the economy growing by no less than 4.9% annualized in the third quarter, boosted by a significant increase in household spending.
Our doubts stemmed in large part from the fact that rising household spending in Q3 had not been accompanied by a corollary increase in disposable income but was rather the result of a significant drop in the savings rate.
The percentage of outstanding credit card and auto loans transitioning into serious delinquency (90+days) indeed rose to a 12- and 13-year high, respectively, in Q3. In the case of credit cards, the increase in delinquency rates from one quarter to the next was even the largest recorded to date.
We continue to expect a marked slowdown in consumption - and hence GDP growth - in the fourth quarter.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD arrests backslide post-dovish RBA, struggling to reclaim 0.6450
The AUD/USD tumbled 1.5% on Tuesday, falling to 0.6404 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a broadly expected 25 basis point rate hike and wrapped it in a dovish statement, sending the Aussie (AUD) skidding against the US Dollar (USD). The Aussie recovered to head into Wednesday trading near 0.6440.
EUR/USD rebounds to the 1.0700 area as the Dollar loses strength Premium
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0663 and then started a recovery as the US Dollar lost momentum. A reversal to the downside in US Treasury yields and positive risk sentiment weighed on the Greenback. The pair is hovering around the 1.0700 area and is holding a modestly bullish tone ahead of the Asian session.
Gold drops to a 10-day low, on risk-on impulse ahead of Powell’s speech
Gold price (XAU/USD) traded to the downside on Tuesday despite investors’ perception that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may be nearing the end of its rate-tightening campaign. This is due to gradually easing consumer inflation and higher US Treasury yields, which have tightened financial conditions.
Ordinals-based meme coin rallies 40% after Binance listing
Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol Ordinals made headlines in the past couple of months and has since become a rather familiar name among traders and investors. This familiarity seems to have been accidentally exploited by a token listed on Binance, which resulted in a meme coin rally on Tuesday.
MULN drops back below $0.30, but production of EV delivery vans has begun
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has traded 7% lower on Tuesday but is using the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.29 as support. A favorite retail electric vehicle (EV) stock, MULN has been in a short-term uptrend for the past two weeks as production of its two primary commercial vehicles has ramped up.