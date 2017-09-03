Skip to main content
Greece Unemployment Rate (MoM) climbed from previous 23% to 23.1% in December
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
USD/CAD taking its cue more from yield spreads than oil prices - Westpac
FXStreet
|
09:56 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
09:42 GMT
Germany’s Schaeuble urges timely start into exit from easy monetary policy
FXStreet
|
09:30 GMT
EUR/USD seen weaker in the short-term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
09:20 GMT
USD/JPY spikes to session peak, aiming to reclaim 115.00 mark
FXStreet
|
09:18 GMT
EUR/USD rangebound between 1.0490 and 1.0590 – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:16 GMT
GBP/USD offered below 1.2378/1.2407 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:14 GMT
EUR/JPY jumps beyond 121 as JPY bears regain control
FXStreet
|
09:14 GMT
Sturgeon: Autumn 2018 would be a "common sense" date for any 2nd independence referendum
FXStreet
|
08:53 GMT
UK Chancellor Hammond: Uncertainty over Brexit has reduced
FXStreet
|
08:44 GMT
GBP/USD struggling near multi-week lows
FXStreet
|
08:42 GMT
IFO’s Fuest: ECB should start exit from expansive MonPol - RTRS
FXStreet
|
08:37 GMT
EUR/USD picks up pace near 1.0550 ahead of ECB
FXStreet
|
08:19 GMT
SGD crosses: A mixed bag as Singapore economy bottoms out - ANZ
FXStreet
|
07:58 GMT
EUR/USD negative outlook near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
07:56 GMT
Gold extends bearish slide, hits fresh five week lows
FXStreet
|
07:52 GMT
ECB Preview: Inflation on target but still too early to discuss tapering – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:52 GMT
AUD not immune to market repositioning - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
US rates have further to rise - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
