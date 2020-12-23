Google (GOOG Stock) testing 38.2% fib support after 8% decline

Google (GOOG) made a bullish breakout above the bull flat pattern as expected in our previous wave analysis. But a bearish pullback is taking place soon after price confirmed a higher high.
Price action is now testing the key support trend line (green) and the Fibonacci support. Let’s review what to expect.
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
Google seems to be in a wave 4 (pink) pattern. This means that the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level is a key support zone within the uptrend.
A bullish bounce at the Fib could confirm our view. But a breakout above the resistance trend line (orange) and 21 ema zone is needed to indicate the end of wave 4 and start of wave 5 (pink).
Even a deeper retracement towards the 50-61.8% Fibonacci zone could be part of a wave 4. But a break below the 61.8% Fib certainly places the uptrend on hold (yellow circle) whereas a break below the top of wave 1 invalidates it (red circle).
On the 1 hour chart, price action is building an ABC (grey) pattern. Which could complete wave 4 (pink) if price action can break above the local resistance (orange boxes) and long-term moving averages.
A break below the support trend line (green) indicates a push towards the 50% Fibonacci level mentioned on the 4 hour chart.
The bullish targets are first $1,800, followed by the previous top at $1,846 and the -27.2% Fibonacci target at around $1,950.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD has been advancing above 1.34 amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal. The EU and the UK are trying to find a compromise on fisheries. France's reopening of the border and dollar weakness also boost cable.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.22 amid US stimulus uncertainty
EUR/USD is recovering toward 1.22 amid dollar weakness. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill, causing some confusion. A packed day of US data awaits traders ahead of Christmas.
XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.