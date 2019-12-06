The Goldman Sachs analysts, in their latest client note, have drawn parallels with the macro environment facing the US dollar today and in the 1980s.

Key Quotes:

“Current US-China trade tensions compared with similar US-Japan in the 80s.

Fading fiscal stimulus, more accommodative monetary policy likely to lead to US dollar fall.

Foresee a "choppy dollar downside in the months ahead".

See USD/CNY above 7 in the next three months.

See near-term strength for EUR and JPY.”