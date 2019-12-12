Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level

- Gold failed to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.
- Improving risk sentiment weighed on the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- The downside remains limited amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday, as was widely expected, left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and indicated that rates would remain on hold. The US central bank also signalled that rates would remain on hold through 2020, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the Fed's accommodative stance provided a modest lift to the global risk sentiment. The same was evident from a positive mood around equity markets and dented the precious metal's safe-haven status. The commodity, for now, seems to have snapped three days of winning streak, albeit a combination of factors might help limit deeper losses.
The downside remains cushioned amid persistent trade uncertainty ahead of the December 15 deadline for new US tariffs on around $156 billion worth of Chinese goods. Adding to this, a subdued US dollar demand, weighed by dovish sounding Fed statement, might further lend some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that this week's positive move might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any meaningful slide. Moving ahead, the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1472.85
|Today Daily Change
|-2.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1475.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.35
|Daily SMA50
|1480.72
|Daily SMA100
|1488.62
|Daily SMA200
|1407.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1478.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1462.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1472.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1465.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1456.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1449.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1481.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1487.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1497.36
EUR/USD retreats from post-Fed highs ahead of Lagarde's ECB debut
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the six-week highs that were fueled by dovish comments from the Fed's Powell. Lagarde makes her first ECB decision and Trump's tariff decision is eyed.
GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day
GBP/USD is holding onto gains above 1.32 as Brits go to the polls. PM Johnson's Conservatives are in the lead but the race is tight in many constituencies. The US dollar remains depressed after the Fed.
Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut
The US dollar remains on the back foot after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, clarified that his personal bar for raising rates is high. He first wants to see significant and persistent inflation before hiking.
USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region
USD/JPY continues to show some resilience below mid-108.00s. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and lends support. UK election, trade uncertainty might keep a lid on any strong gains.