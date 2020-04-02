Gold: The sell-off will be short-lived – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ Bank do not think the sell-off in the yellow metal will continue and expect a recovery in the gold price.
Key quotes
“We believe the sell-off in gold will be short-lived.”
“Negative interest rates, easy financial condition across the world and increased financial market volatility should favour gold as a risk diversifier.”
“We expect the gold price to recover in the weeks ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
