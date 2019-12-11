Gold Technical Analysis: Struggles to sustain above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold gains traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • Bulls struggled to extend the momentum beyond the 100-hour SMA.
  • The FOMC policy update will be eyed for a fresh directional impetus.

Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.

This is closely followed by a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibonacci of the $1484-$1459 recent slide from the vicinity of 100-day SMA, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

A subsequent move beyond the mentioned barrier might be seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains amid reviving safe-haven demand.

Some follow-through buying beyond 50% Fibo. level, around the $1471 area, might now set the stage for a further appreciating move back towards 100-day SMA, around the $1488 region.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts are holding in the bullish territory but have struggled to gain any meaningful positive traction on the daily chart, warrant some caution.

Heading into Wednesday's key event risk, the latest FOMC monetary policy update, investors' reluctance to place any aggressive bets might further collaborate towards capping the metal.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1466.04
Today Daily Change 1.34
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1464.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.8
Daily SMA50 1481.21
Daily SMA100 1488.13
Daily SMA200 1406.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1469.1
Previous Daily Low 1460.1
Previous Weekly High 1484.06
Previous Weekly Low 1454.05
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1465.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 1460.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 1455.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 1451.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 1473.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll

GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines, US CPI, and the Fed decision are also awaited.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.

EUR/USD News

Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials

Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials

No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.

Read more

Gold: Struggles to sustain above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC

Gold: Struggles to sustain above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC

Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears

USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears

US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures