Gold Technical Analysis: Shows some resilience below 200-hour SMA, at least for now

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold meets with some fresh supply and reverses Friday’s positive move.
  • Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break below $1527-26 region.

Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Monday, albeit bulls showed some resilience below the $1550 region, or 100-hour SMA.

The mentioned region coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1470-$1611 positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Below the mentioned support, the metal might accelerate the slide towards testing 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $1470-$1611 positive move, around the $1527-26 region.

Meanwhile, mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm direction and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the commodity's recent pullback from multi-year tops.

On the upside, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1560 region (38.2% Fibo. level), above which the momentum could get extended towards the $1572 horizontal zone.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1553.16
Today Daily Change -7.16
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1560.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1516.21
Daily SMA50 1487.74
Daily SMA100 1496.1
Daily SMA200 1431
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1561
Previous Daily Low 1545.8
Previous Weekly High 1611.3
Previous Weekly Low 1540.3
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1555.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1551.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 1550.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 1540.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 1535.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 1565.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 1570.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 1580.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

