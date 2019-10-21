Gold technical analysis: Remains confined in a one-week-old trading range

Gold edged higher and refreshed daily tops during the early North-American session, albeit remained well within a broader trading range held over the past one week or so. The recent range-bound trading action constituted towards the formation of a rectangle on the 1-hourly chart, suggesting indecision over the commodity's near-term direction. Given that the precious metal has repeated failed to sustain/build on attempted intraday positive moves beyond 200-hour SMA, the set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. Meanwhile, neutral oscillators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the $1476-74 support, below which the fall could get extended towards monthly swing lows – around the $1459 region. On the flip side, a sustained move beyond the trading range resistance, near the $1496-97 region, should pave the way for a move back towards the $1510-12 heavy supply zone.

