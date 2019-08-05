Gold technical analysis: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold continued scaling higher through the early North-American session on Monday and spiked to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1465 region in the last hour.
  • Renewed US-China trade war fears underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven assets and assisted the commodity to build on last week's goodish up-move.

 Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
 
The trading range constituted towards the formation of a bullish continuation - rectangle chart pattern and with technical indicators on the daily charts holding in the bullish territory, the stage seems all set for an extension of the positive momentum.
 
The yellow metal seems more likely to extend the ongoing appreciating move further towards $1478-80 intermediate resistance en-route the key $1500 psychological mark for the first time since April 2013 amid the global flight to safety.

Gold daily chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1464.42
Today Daily Change 23.72
Today Daily Change % 1.65
Today daily open 1440.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1420.4
Daily SMA50 1382.38
Daily SMA100 1335.94
Daily SMA200 1303.27
Levels
Previous Daily High 1455.8
Previous Daily Low 1430.4
Previous Weekly High 1455.8
Previous Weekly Low 1400.9
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1440.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1446.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1428.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 1416.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 1403.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1454.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 1467.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 1479.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

