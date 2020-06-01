Gold surrenders early gains to over 1-week tops, back near $1735 area

- Widespread riots in the US, sustained USD selling assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday.
- The recent optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine and global economic recovery capped the upside.
- The intraday pullback warrants some caution before positioning for any strong appreciating move.
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and was last seen trading with only modest daily gains, around the $1735 region.
The precious metal opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by a combination of factors. The US dollar added to its recent losses and was further pressured by widespread protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Sustained USD selling turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.
This comes amid a continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases globally, which further underpinned the metal's perceived safe-haven status. However, the recent optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the easing of lockdown restriction across the world and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy kept a lid on any strong rally, at least for the time being.
Investors also breathed a sigh of relief after the US President Donald Trump began the process of ending Hong Kong's special status but did not withdraw from the US-China phase-one trade deal. This coupled with the incoming Chinese data pointed to a pickup in the country’s manufacturing sector activity, which further boosted investors’ confidence and contributed towards capping gains.
Meanwhile, the intraday pullback from the $1744-45 region could further be attributed to a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for an extension of last week's goodish rebound from sub-$1700 levels.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.1
|Today Daily Change
|4.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1729.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1719.34
|Daily SMA50
|1684.74
|Daily SMA100
|1634.41
|Daily SMA200
|1565.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1737.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1712.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1728.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1715.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1701.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1690.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1765.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
