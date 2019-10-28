Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields

- Wall Street's main indexes push higher on Monday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 3%.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways ahead of this week's key events.
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand. As of writing, the pair was down nearly 1% on the day at $1,490.
Positive mood weighs on gold
After posting gains for the third straight week, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose sharply on Monday and was last seen adding more than 3% to confirm the upbeat market sentiment.
US President Donald Trump earlier in the day said that they were expecting to finalize phase one of the trade deal with China at the APEC summit in Chile. "We are looking to be ahead of schedule to sign phase one of the US-China trade deal," Trump added to boost the risk appetite.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index has gone into a consolidation stage after closing the previous week higher and is likely to stay quiet until Wednesday's economic growth data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.
Previewing the event, "The recent easing of downside risks to the global growth outlook from US-China trade tensions and No Deal Brexit risk have also helped to lift US yields," said analysts at MUFG Bank. "The 10-year US Treasury bond yield has risen to just over 1.8% after hitting a low of 1.5% at the start of this month. US rate market participants still expect the Fed to follow through and cut rates by a further 25 basis points this week although it is now seen as more likely to be the last rate cut delivered this year.”
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1492.12
|Today Daily Change
|-12.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|1504.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1493.4
|Daily SMA50
|1505
|Daily SMA100
|1462.78
|Daily SMA200
|1380.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1517.92
|Previous Daily Low
|1500.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1511.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1507.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1497.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1490.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1480.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1514.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1524.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1531.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1100, remains under pressure
The EUR/USD pair is struggling around the 1.1100 figure but capped by a Fibonacci resistance around 1.1110. The better performance of equities on the back of solid earnings reports plays against the greenback.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains around 1.2850
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12.
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.