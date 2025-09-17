- The Federal Reserve cut rates 0.25% as expected.
- The FOMC projects additional 50 bps of easing towards the year end.
- Fed Governor Stephen Miran voted for 50 bps cut as expected.
Gold price trades volatile at around $3,650 - $3,700 after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to cut rates by 25 basis points, signaling that further easing is coming towards the years end.
Statement by the Federal Reserve
In its statement, the Fed revealed that downside risks to employment have risen and that although the unemployment rate is lower, it has edged up. The decision was not unanimous as Fed Governor Stephen Miran opted for a 50-bps cut as expected by analysts.
Regarding inflation, the central bank said that it has moved up, remaining “somewhat elevated.” The Fed noted that economic growth has moderated over the first half of 2025.
Meanwhile, the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) revealed that 50 bps of cuts are expected towards the years end.
Gold’s reaction
XAU/USD fell to daily lows of $3,650 before reversing its course and now is eyeing a test of $3,700. A dovish tilt by Fed Chair Powell, could send Gold prices higher.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Federal Reserve delivers 25 bps rate cut, first for 2025 – LIVE
The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a 25 bps interest rate cut to its benchmark rate, pushing the US Dollar down across the FX board. The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) still shows two more interest rate cuts for 2025, meeting the market's expectations. – LIVE
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1900 after Fed delivers 25 bps cut
EUR/USD nears the 1.1900 mark after the Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, while anticipating two more cuts in the updated dot-plot. Dovish Fed announcement weighed on the US Dollar and sent EUR/USD to fresh four-year highs.
Gold flirst will record highs amid dovis Federal Reserve
Gold prices extend the record rally above $3,700 after the Federal Reserve delivered a dovish interest rate cut. The bright metal is set to expand its advance, despite soaring US indexes reflecting investors' optimism.
GBP/USD extends gains beyond 1.3700 on further USD selling
GBP/USD gathered steam with the Fed's announcement and trades at its highest in two months, above the 1.3700 level. Easing United Kingdom services inflation, as reported in the European session, add to the pair's momentum.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.