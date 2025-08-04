- Gold gains 0.39% to $3,375 on rising Fed cut expectations after soft NFP print.
- May–June payrolls revised down by 258K last Friday, sparking renewed dovish shift.
- US 10-year yield falls to 4.20%, extending last week’s 16 bps drop.
Gold price posted modest gains on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut interest rates rose since last Friday, following last Friday's dismal US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The XAU/USD trades at $3,375, edges up 0.39%.
Expectations that the Fed might cut interest rates are boosting the yellow metal. The odds for the September 17 meeting rate cut are 87%.
Last week’s jobs data revealed the first cracks of a deteriorating labor market. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revised down May and June figures by 258K. Hence, the data vindicated Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who shifted dovishly as he made comments that tariff inflation would be transitory and expressed concerns about achieving the maximum employment mandate.
US Treasury yields are down during the session, a tailwind for the non-yielding metal. The US 10-year T-note is down one basis point (bp) to 4.20%, extending its losses after Friday’s 16-basis-point plunge.
The US Dollar, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY) that tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of six peers, trims some of its earlier gains and is up 0.07% at 98.74.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that tariffs imposed by US President Trump last week are likely to remain in place as part of continuing negotiations. Last week, Canada, Brazil, India, Taiwan and Switzerland were hit by tariffs between 20% to 39%.
Data revealed that Factory Orders tanked while traders await the release of ISM Services PMI, Jobless Claims, Consumer Sentiment data and Fed speakers.
Daily digest market movers: Gold edges up as manufacturing activity shows signs of slowing
- Factory Orders in June plummeted as commercial aircraft orders plunged, with the print coming at -4.8% MoM as expected, well below May’s 8.2% expansion. Manufacturing activity remains constrained due to tariffs, which triggered a rise in input costs.
- Also, the ISM Manufacturing PMI contracted last week, resuming its downward trend for the second consecutive month.
- Meanwhile, Consumer Sentiment improved by 61.7, though it ticked a tenth lower than the preliminary reading from the University of Michigan (UoM) survey on American households. Inflation Expectations remained within familiar levels at 4.5% for one year and 3.4% for five years.
- Citi updated its Gold forecast for the next three months from $3,300 to $3,500 per troy ounce on Monday. They mentioned in the note that “US growth and tariff-related inflation concerns are set to remain elevated during 2H’25, which, alongside a weaker dollar, are set to drive gold moderately higher, to new all-time highs.”
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price remains bullish as buyers eye $3,400
After climbing above the confluence of the 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $3,342, Gold cleared the $3,350 level as buyers eye a test of the $3,400 mark. Citi’s upward revision to the XAU/USD price could sponsor a re-test of the June 16 peak of $3,452, before bulls assault the year-to-date (YTD) high of $3,500.
On the flip side, if XAU/USD drops below $3,342, the next support would be $3,300, ahead of the 100-day SMA at $3,263.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Trapped in a range
AUD/USD faded Friday’s strong rebound on the back of the tepid recovery in the US Dollar. Indeed, the pair resumed its downtrend as investors assessed the latest developments on the trade front, US job data, and potential rate cuts from the Fed.
EUR/USD shifts the attention to 1.1600
The renewed strength in the Greenback after Friday’s sharp pullback prompted EUR/USD to erase the gains of the past two sessions. Market participants will now be watching closely for developments on the trade front and any signals about the Fed’s likely rate path in H2.
Gold treads water near $3,380
Gold prices are now consolidating around the $3,380 zone per troy ounce, up for the third day in a row, despite the marginal advance in the Greenback. The mixed bias in US yields across the curve and trade concerns, in the meantime, continue to lend support to the precious metal.
BitMine pushes Ethereum stash above 833,000 ETH, Bill Miller and ARK Invest become shareholders
BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced its Ethereum (ETH) treasury has grown to 833,137 ETH on Monday as investors Bill Miller and ARK Invest pile up the company's shares.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.