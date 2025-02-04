- Gold price consolidates its recent strong gains to a record high touched on Monday.
- Rebounding US bond yields and a modest USD uptick cap gains for the commodity.
- Worries about Trump's tariffs and inflation concerns lend support to the XAU/USD.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick back closer to the all-time peak and trades in neutral territory heading into the European session on Tuesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid concerns about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, which might continue to underpin the safe-haven bullion. Moreover, expectations that Trump's protectionist policies would result in higher US inflation could further benefit the precious metal's status as a hedge against rising prices.
Meanwhile, Trump's decision to temporarily pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada, after striking a border security deal with both nations, boosts investors’ confidence. The risk-on flow, along with the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish pause last week, provides a modest lift to the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, assists the US Dollar (USD) to regain positive traction following the previous day's turnaround from the vicinity of over a two-year high and holds back bulls from placing fresh bets around the Gold price amid slightly overbought conditions.
Gold price bulls turn cautious amid positive risk tone, modest USD strength
- US President Donald Trump's tariff plans continue to fuel concerns about a global trade war and its impact on the economy, lifting the safe haven Gold price to a fresh all-time peak on Monday.
- The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed from 49.3 in the previous month to 50.9 in January, beating expectations for a reading of 49.8.
- Additionally, the Prices Paid Index—which measures inflation—rose to 54.9 from 52.5, while the Employment Index increased to 50.3 from 45.4, and the New Orders Index improved to 55.1.
- This comes on top of speculations that Trump's trade tariffs could push up inflation and give the Federal Reserve less impetus to cut interest rates further, which underpins the US Dollar.
- The view was echoed by comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who warned that uncertainty over Trump’s policies could delay the central bank’s plans to cut interest rates.
- Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted on Monday that although the US labor market remains surprisingly resilient, tariff threats throw a wrench in outlook expectations.
- Trump's policies could push up inflation, which, along with expectations for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve, turn out to be another factor benefiting the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Trump temporarily paused tariffs on Mexico and Canada after striking a border security deal, which boosts investors' confidence and might cap any further move-up for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- The US Dollar attracts some dip-buyers following the previous day's turnaround from the vicinity of over a two-year high and might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets around the commodity.
- Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and Factory Orders data, which might provide some impetus to the USD and the Gold price.
Gold price dip-buying should help limit any meaningful corrective decline
From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already flashing slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg up. That said, any corrective slide below the $2,800 immediate support might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $2,773-2,772 horizontal resistance breakpoint. Some follow-through selling, however, could pave the way for a further decline towards the $2,755 zone en route to the $2,725-2,720 region and the $2,700 mark.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to pause near the $2,830 area, or the record peak touched on Monday. Some follow-through buying, however, will set the stage for an extension of a well-established trend witnessed from the December swing low, around the $2,583 region.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.42%
|-0.60%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|EUR
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.42%
|-0.59%
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.35%
|-0.64%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|-0.42%
|-0.42%
|-0.35%
|-1.01%
|-0.47%
|-0.38%
|-0.38%
|CAD
|0.60%
|0.59%
|0.64%
|1.01%
|0.53%
|0.65%
|0.64%
|AUD
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.11%
|0.47%
|-0.53%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|NZD
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|-0.65%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.38%
|-0.64%
|-0.12%
|0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.0300 amid mounting trade tensions
EUR/USD trades with sizeable losses near 1.0300 in early Europe on Tuesday. The pair loses ground on renewed haven demand for the US Dollar as China retaliates to US tariffs with counter-tariffs, hitting risk sentiment. Markets remain wary of potential US tariffs on the Euro area.
AUD/USD battles 0.6200 on US-Sino trade war fears
AUD/USD trades at around 0.6200 in the European morning on Tuesday, pausing its recovery. US President Trump tariffs on China kick off while Beijing retaliates with counter-tariffs, fuelling trade war fears. Aggressive RBA rate cut bets also add to the weight on the Aussie.
Gold price edges lower amid the emergence of USD dip-buying; downside seems cushioned
Gold price consolidates its recent strong gains to a record high touched on Monday. Rebounding US bond yields and a modest USD uptick cap gains for the commodity. Worries about Trump's tariffs and inflation concerns lend support to the XAU/USD.
Pepe Price Forecast: Recent dips liquidate over $20 million in leverage trades
Pepe hovers around $0.000010 on Tuesday after falling more than 23% the previous week. The recent correction in the frog-based meme coin has liquidated over $20 million in two days. Moreover, on-chain metrics show weakness as PEPE’s funding rates are negative.
Seven Fundamentals for the week: Trump's opening salvo in a trade war casts shadow over Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
The wrecking ball is here. As US President Donald Trump celebrates two weeks at the White House, the only asset praying in markets is the US Dollar in response to tariffs. This story is set to dominate the week, with occasional attention given to the BoE and the buildup to NFP.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.