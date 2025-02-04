Gold price consolidates its recent strong gains to a record high touched on Monday.

Rebounding US bond yields and a modest USD uptick cap gains for the commodity.

Worries about Trump's tariffs and inflation concerns lend support to the XAU/USD.

Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick back closer to the all-time peak and trades in neutral territory heading into the European session on Tuesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid concerns about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, which might continue to underpin the safe-haven bullion. Moreover, expectations that Trump's protectionist policies would result in higher US inflation could further benefit the precious metal's status as a hedge against rising prices.

Meanwhile, Trump's decision to temporarily pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada, after striking a border security deal with both nations, boosts investors’ confidence. The risk-on flow, along with the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish pause last week, provides a modest lift to the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, assists the US Dollar (USD) to regain positive traction following the previous day's turnaround from the vicinity of over a two-year high and holds back bulls from placing fresh bets around the Gold price amid slightly overbought conditions.

Gold price bulls turn cautious amid positive risk tone, modest USD strength

US President Donald Trump's tariff plans continue to fuel concerns about a global trade war and its impact on the economy, lifting the safe haven Gold price to a fresh all-time peak on Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed from 49.3 in the previous month to 50.9 in January, beating expectations for a reading of 49.8.

Additionally, the Prices Paid Index—which measures inflation—rose to 54.9 from 52.5, while the Employment Index increased to 50.3 from 45.4, and the New Orders Index improved to 55.1.

This comes on top of speculations that Trump's trade tariffs could push up inflation and give the Federal Reserve less impetus to cut interest rates further, which underpins the US Dollar.

The view was echoed by comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who warned that uncertainty over Trump’s policies could delay the central bank’s plans to cut interest rates.

Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted on Monday that although the US labor market remains surprisingly resilient, tariff threats throw a wrench in outlook expectations.

Trump's policies could push up inflation, which, along with expectations for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve, turn out to be another factor benefiting the non-yielding yellow metal.

Trump temporarily paused tariffs on Mexico and Canada after striking a border security deal, which boosts investors' confidence and might cap any further move-up for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

The US Dollar attracts some dip-buyers following the previous day's turnaround from the vicinity of over a two-year high and might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets around the commodity.

Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and Factory Orders data, which might provide some impetus to the USD and the Gold price.

Gold price dip-buying should help limit any meaningful corrective decline

From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already flashing slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg up. That said, any corrective slide below the $2,800 immediate support might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $2,773-2,772 horizontal resistance breakpoint. Some follow-through selling, however, could pave the way for a further decline towards the $2,755 zone en route to the $2,725-2,720 region and the $2,700 mark.

On the flip side, bulls are likely to pause near the $2,830 area, or the record peak touched on Monday. Some follow-through buying, however, will set the stage for an extension of a well-established trend witnessed from the December swing low, around the $2,583 region.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% 0.05% 0.42% -0.60% -0.07% 0.03% 0.03% EUR 0.00% 0.05% 0.42% -0.59% -0.06% 0.05% 0.03% GBP -0.05% -0.05% 0.35% -0.64% -0.11% -0.01% -0.02% JPY -0.42% -0.42% -0.35% -1.01% -0.47% -0.38% -0.38% CAD 0.60% 0.59% 0.64% 1.01% 0.53% 0.65% 0.64% AUD 0.07% 0.06% 0.11% 0.47% -0.53% 0.11% 0.12% NZD -0.03% -0.05% 0.00% 0.38% -0.65% -0.11% -0.01% CHF -0.03% -0.03% 0.02% 0.38% -0.64% -0.12% 0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).