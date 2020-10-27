Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1910 area amid softer USD

Gold spot remains in a sideways trend
Gold holding strong resistance at 1904/08 is negative for today of course initially targeting 1896/95 (which held on all 3 tests last week). Further losses target 1890 before support at the 100 day moving average at 1882/80.
First resistance at 1904/08 but shorts need stops above 1912/13. A break higher initially targets 1917/18. Above 1920 allows a recovery to 1925 & strong resistance at 1930/32. Silver holding strong resistance at 2440/50 initially targets 2420/10. A break lower targets 2405/00 then 2360/50. On further losses look for 2310/00. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1910 area amid softer USD
Gold edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1910 region.
Having shown some resilience below the $1900 level, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and moved away from seven-day lows set in the previous session. The uncertain US political environment kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which was seen as a key factor lending some support to dollar-denominated commodities – including gold. Read more...
Gold slips below $1900 mark, fresh session lows
Gold dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1900 round-figure mark.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1910 region amid the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar. Growing market worries about the second wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States continued lending some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1902.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1902.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1902.86
|Daily SMA50
|1921.41
|Daily SMA100
|1883.41
|Daily SMA200
|1763.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1908.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1891.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1931.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1894.48
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1902.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1897.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1892.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1883.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1875.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1910.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1918.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1927.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
