Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retreats after approaching $1750

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD unable to break key daily support

At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,746.92 having travelled between a low of $1,723.79 and a high of $1,749.00. It has been a USD story to start the week with the price falling to three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making strong gains in March. The Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats after approaching $1750

Gold prices are on a volatile session after bouncing from a one-week low to a two-day high in a few hours. On European hours, XAU/USD bottomed at $1723/oz, the lowest since April 4, and recently reached $1749. As of writing, the metal is hovering around $1740, up ten dollars for the day.

The sharp rebound started following US inflation data. The higher-than-expected reading weakened the US dollar and pushed US yields to the downside. The 10-year stands at 1.65%, far from the 1.70% high. In Wall Street, stocks are mixed.

