Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD picks up bids toward $1,900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk
Gold prices rise to $1,888 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal snapped the previous two days’ advances on Wednesday before closing the day around $1,885. While the US dollar weakness initially pleased the bullion buyers, risk-on sentiment propelled Wall Street benchmarks, which in turn drove funds toward the high-yielding assets.
Even if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin failed to agree on the much-awaited aid package, for which Democrats bid for $2.2 trillion, the recent passage of stopgap funding and a one-day leeway to the stimulus talks keep markets hopeful.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1890.42
|Today Daily Change
|4.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1885.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1919.67
|Daily SMA50
|1945.26
|Daily SMA100
|1850.91
|Daily SMA200
|1730.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1902.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1881.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1889.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1894.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1877.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1869.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1856.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1898.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1910.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1919.17
AUG (gold/silver ratio) showing a five waves from 03.18.2020
The following chart represented the advance in the Ratio since the old-time lows, and show how the Blue Box area was reached. Meaning a change in dynamics and how we see the relationship between Gold and Silver. The Ratio trading higher means that Gold holds the value more than Silver. But most important means the $USDX is supported.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears are back in town for a irresistible trade setup
AUD/USD has bolted from yesterday's analysis leaving little left on the table for bulls seeking a discount. Instead, bears will seek to capitalise from here on.
Gold's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA
Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday.
USD/JPY welcomes October with mixed clues above 105.00
USD/JPY bounces off 105.40 following its declines from 12-day high the previous day. Stimulus talks combat political uncertainty and virus woes. Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing Index dropped to -27 in Q3.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products.