Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD picks up bids toward $1,900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk

Gold prices rise to $1,888 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal snapped the previous two days’ advances on Wednesday before closing the day around $1,885. While the US dollar weakness initially pleased the bullion buyers, risk-on sentiment propelled Wall Street benchmarks, which in turn drove funds toward the high-yielding assets.

Even if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin failed to agree on the much-awaited aid package, for which Democrats bid for $2.2 trillion, the recent passage of stopgap funding and a one-day leeway to the stimulus talks keep markets hopeful.

Today last price 1890.42
Today Daily Change 4.52
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1885.9
 
Daily SMA20 1919.67
Daily SMA50 1945.26
Daily SMA100 1850.91
Daily SMA200 1730.83
 
Previous Daily High 1902.36
Previous Daily Low 1881.52
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1889.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1894.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 1877.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1869.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 1856.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1898.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1910.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 1919.17

 

AUG (gold/silver ratio) showing a five waves from 03.18.2020

The following chart represented the advance in the Ratio since the old-time lows, and show how the Blue Box area was reached.  Meaning a change in dynamics and how we see the relationship between Gold and Silver. The Ratio trading higher means that Gold holds the value more than Silver. But most important means the $USDX is supported.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

