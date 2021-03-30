Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could extend its slide unless it manages to reclaim $1,700

Has gold “ever given” to you?
Neither the Suez Canal blockade nor the SLR exemption’s expiration should significantly affect gold, whose price is likely to be soon shaped by other factors.
Do you think you’ve had a bad day? If yes, then imagine the helmsman of the Ever Given who somehow managed to get his giant container ship stuck in the Suez Canal, disrupting global trade and causing economic damage worth millions of dollars each hour. Sure, the blockade won’t sink the global economy (pun intended), but it won’t help it either. After all, the Suez Canal is the gateway between Europe and Asia, through which around 12-13% of world trade flows, as does 30% of the world's daily shipping container freight. So, every day of obstruction disrupted the movement of goods worth about $9 billion, having a significant impact on global trade.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD now sees key resistance at the former $1,700 support
Gold is losing more than 1% for the second straight day.
Key quotes
“The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which posted gains in the previous three trading days, touched its highest level in more than a year at 1.774% on Tuesday and was last seen rising 2.2% on the day at 1.753%. 1.75% is widely seen as a key level for the 10-year US T-bond yield and a daily close above this point could allow the bullish momentum to remain intact and make it difficult for XAU/USD to erase its losses.”
“In case XAU/USD manages to stage a recovery, the initial resistance is located at $1,700 (psychological level) ahead of $1,720 (20-day SMA). As long as $1,700 resistance continues to hold, a bullish shift is unlikely to occur in the near-term.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls after robust US data, amid rising yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, tumbling towards 1.17 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence smashed estimates with 109.7.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.