Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1800/oz, at its highest since late February

Gold unleashed – Rip your face off rally is here

S&P 500 had another day in the the red, and buy the dippers might be tempted to say enough is enough – but I am not convinced yet. The selling doesn‘t appear as over yet, and the premarket upswing stopped right below my tweeted target of 4,133, overcoming which would have flipped the entry into the U.S. session as bullish.

More of the same is expected for today – the bulls would need to demonstrate strength, which I am afraid won‘t convincingly happen right now. The VIX and options traders sense the shifting sands too. We‘re in the correction territory quite firmly now, and it isn‘t over by a long shot.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1800 as US dollar weakens

Gold gained more than $10 over the last hour and hit at $1797, the highest level since February 25. It then pulled back and it is hovering around $1790, up 0.65% for the day. Silver gains more than 2%.

A correction of the US dollar and lower US yields boosted metals sharply. Over the last minutes, yields rebounded, alleviating the bullish momentum of metals. The US 10-year yield bottomed at 1.55% and then rose to 1.58%. The US Dollar Index failed to holds onto the recent recovery and is back into negative territory, at 91.15.

