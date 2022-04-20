Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD sellers remain hopeful while below $1,960 – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price sees a tepid bounce but the downside remains favored.
- Gold Price eyes $1,931, as US real yields turn positive for first time since 2020.
- $1,960 is the level to beat for XAUUSD bulls should the rebound extend.
Gold Price is licking its wounds after Tuesday’s extended correction from six-week highs of $1,998. XAUUSD seems to be benefiting from the retreat in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. However, the risks appear skewed to the downside for Gold Price, as the US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yields hit the highest in two years on Wednesday, extending into positive territory for the second straight day. Surging US real returns on faster Fed rate hikes expectations will continue to remain a headwind for Gold Price. Gold traders now look forward to the upcoming Fed commentary and the Beige Book for fresh trading impetus.
Also read: Gold technical picture for 2022
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price tested the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1,951 on its minor recovery mode.
The next relevant resistance is aligned at the SMA10 one-day at $1,954, above which the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week at $1,956 could come into play.
The confluence of the previous year’s high, Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1,960 will be the level to beat for Gold buyers.
On the flip side, the SMA100 four-hour around $1,943 will offer initial support, below which the previous week’ low at $1,940 could be probed.
The last line of defense for gold bulls is seen at the pivot point one-day S1 at $1,935.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.0850
EUR/USD has capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the dollar and advanced beyond 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. ECB policymaker Kazaks said that a rate hike was possible as soon as July and provided an additional boost to the shared currency.
USD/JPY deepens correction toward 128.00
USD/JPY turned south after rising toward 129.00 earlier in the day and was last seen trading deep in negative territory near 128.00. The more-than-2% decline witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield seems to be weighing on the pair on Wednesday.
Gold sellers remain hopeful while below $1,960
Gold Price is licking its wounds after Tuesday’s extended correction from six-week highs of $1,998. XAUUSD seems to be benefiting from the retreat in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields.
Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing.
TSLA earnings are likely to miss, so watch out
Tesla is next up on the slate of mega tech earnings after the close on Wednesday, and it will be closely watched as the stock market grows increasingly nervous after Netflix earnings on Tuesday evening.