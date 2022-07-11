- Gold Price returns to the red amid unabated US dollar demand.
- “Sell everything” mode persists, as risk-aversion remains at full steam.
- XAUUSD sees more downside, with eyes on the $1,722 key support.
Gold Price sees a negative start to the week so far this Monday, as the US dollar regains traction towards fresh two-decade highs. Risk-off flows dominate, in the face of looming fresh lockdowns in Shanghai and recession fears, which boost the dollar’s safe-haven appeal. Tighter US labor market conditions lift the odds of a total of 150 bps Fed rate hike in July and September to roughly around 30% from about 15% before Friday’s NFP release. Investors reassess the risk of a recession, with “sell everything” mode back in vogue and the greenback emerging as the undisputed winner. The USD-priced gold, therefore, appears vulnerable to more pain ahead amid a data-light start to the US inflaton week.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD consolidates near YTD low, seems vulnerable to slide further
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that Gold Price is gathering strength to yield a fresh downside leg, with the previous day’s low of $1,730 in sight.
A breach of the latter will expose the Bollinger Band four-hour Lower at $1,728. The line in the sand for XAU bulls appears at $1,722, which is the pivot point one-day S2.
Alternatively, acceptance above the powerful hurdle of $1,742 is needed to initiate any meaningful recovery. That level is the confluence of the SMA10 four-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and the Bollinger Band one-day Lower.
The next stop for bulls is seen at the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1,744. The Fibonacci 23.6% one-week at $1,750 will guard the further upside, a failure of which will challenge the convergence of the pivot point one-month S2 and pivot point one-day 1 at $1,753.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.0150 amid broad USD demand
EUR/USD is consolidating the downside below 1.0150, eyeing the 1.0100 level. The US dollar remains strongly bid amid strong NFP-led aggressive Fed tightening expectations and a downbeat mood. The European gas crisis is likely to keep the euro pressured.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid firmer USD, UK politics
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar and the UK's leadership uncertainty. Rishi Sunak seems to be leading the Conservative Party succession race. The policy divergence and recession fears will also remain in play ahead of Bailey's testimony.
Gold readies for a descent towards $1,722
Gold Price returns to the red amid unabated US dollar demand. “Sell everything” mode persists, as risk-aversion remains at full steam. XAUUSD sees more downside, with eyes on the $1,722 key support.
Crypto markets await a greener start to the week
Bitcoin price is retracing to a stable support area which suggests a potential rally might be on its way. This development has also pushed Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins down before the recovery bounce appears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!