Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s recovery to face stiff resistance at $1771 – Confluence Detector

Gold price attempts a bounce as the US dollar retreats with Treasury yields.

Evergrande jitters keep investors on the edge amid Fed’s hawkish surprise.

Fed tilts towards a taper, Bank of England up next.

Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce but remains in the red for the second straight session ahead of the BOE monetary policy decision. The BOE could likely follow the Fed’s signal at tapering, in light of rising inflation expectations in the UK. However, the central bank decisions’ likely play a second fiddle to the persisting concerns over a potential default story of China Evergrande’s group. The updates on the US $3.5 trillion spending bill will be followed as well amid a bust docket this Thursday.

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is struggling below immediate resistance at $1765, which is the convergence of the previous day’s low and SMA5 one-day.

On a firm break above the latter, gold bulls could test the powerful $1771 hurdle, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and SMA5 four-hour merge.

The next relevant upside barrier is seen at $1774, the confluence of the SMA10 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.

Gold price could face a wall of resistance around $1777 if the recovery momentum extends. That level is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, one-month and SMA10 one-day.

To the downside, immediate support awaits at $1761, where the previous low four-hour meets with the pivot point one-day S1 and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.

A steep drop below the latter cannot be ruled, exposing the next support at $1752, which is the pivot point one-day S2.

The last line of defense for gold bulls is seen at the previous week’s low of $1745.

