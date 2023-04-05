Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns sideways after a wild gyration above $2,020 as investors eye key US NFP

- Gold price has turned sideways above $2,020.00 ahead of the US NFP data.
- US Services PMI defending dropping below 50.0 but recession fears get deepened.
- The Labor Cost Index data is expected to soften ahead, which might decelerate inflationary pressures further.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is showing a lackluster performance above $2,020.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal witnessed a wild gyration after the release of weak United States Employment data on Wednesday. The Gold price has turned sideways as investors have shifted their focus toward the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
S&P500 continued its downside move on Wednesday as weaker Services PMI stroked signs of recession in the US economy, indicating negative market sentiment. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded firmly from its fresh monthly low of 101.40 but observed a restricted upside near 102.00. The USD Index attracted significant bids despite the release of downbeat US Services PMI and labor market data.
March’s US ISM Services PMI dropped to 51.2 vs. the consensus of 54.5 and the former release of 55.1. A slowdown in the Service sector shows deepening concerns due to higher rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Also, households are struggling in bearing the burden of high inflation. The New Orders Index that conveys forward-demand dropped dramatically to 52.2 from the estimates of 57.6 and the prior release of 62.6. It is quite satisfactory that the US Services PMI gamut didn’t fall below 50.0 as it would have been considered a contraction.
After the release of downbeat US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data, investors are keenly awaiting the release of US NFP, which will provide more clarity on labor market conditions. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain steady at 3.6%. And Average Hourly Earnings would soften to 4.3% vs. the former release of 4.6%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is oscillating in a narrow range of $2,011-2,033 on an hourly sale. The precious metal found cushion after a wild move from March 20 high at $2,009.88. The Gold price is struggling to sustain above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,021.20. While the 50-period EMA at $2,010.00 is still advancing.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has dropped into the 40.00-60.00 range after exhaustion in the upside momentum.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2019.38
|Today Daily Change
|-1.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|2020.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.47
|Daily SMA50
|1895.78
|Daily SMA100
|1857.33
|Daily SMA200
|1785.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2025.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1977.03
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1944.08
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2006.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1995.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1989.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1959.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1941.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2037.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2055.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2086.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
