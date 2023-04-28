Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest losses ahead of US PCE Price Index

- Gold price remains on the defensive for the third straight day amid a stronger US Dollar.
- Reviving safe-haven demand lends some support to the XAU/USD and helps limit losses.
- Traders also seem reluctant and move to the sidelines ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold price edges lower for the third successive day on Friday, albeit lacks follow-through selling and remains confined in a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so. The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,980 level and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
Resurgent US Dollar demand weighs on Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) regains strong positive traction and touches a fresh weekly high amid firming expectations for another 25 basis points (bps) lift-off at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in May. In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, touches a fresh weekly high and exerts some downward pressure on the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) were reaffirmed by the latest macro data released on Thursday from the United States (US), which indicated persistent price pressures and that the labor market remains healthy.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that growth in the world's largest economy slowed from 2.6% annualized pace to 1.1% during the first quarter of 2023, missing estimates for a reading of 2.0%. The disappointment, however, was offset by the GDP Price Index, which edged higher to 4% from 3.9%. Moreover, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Prices rose from 3.7% to 4.2% during the January-March period, while the Core PCE climbed 4.9%, higher than the 4.7% estimated. Adding to this, data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) showed that Initial Jobless claims fell to 230K in the week ended April 22 - the lowest in three weeks.
Softer risk tone and sliding US bond yields limit losses for Gold price
That said, a combination of factors lends some support to the Gold price and helps limit the downside, at least for the time being. Worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs temper investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a generally softer tone around the equity markets. The anti-risk flow triggers a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven Gold price. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
Traders keenly await the release of the US Core PCE Price Index
Given that the markets have been pricing in an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hiking cycle after May, a stronger PCE Price Index report might prompt aggressive short-covering around the USD. Gold price, however, could benefit from its status as a hedge against rising inflation. Conversely, any disappointment will be enough to weigh heavily on the buck and provide a fresh boost to the XAU/USD. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity is to the downside and any subsequent slide could get bought into.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find some support near last week's swing low, just below the $1,970 level. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the Gold price vulnerable to test the next relevant support near the $1,956-$1,955 area. The XAU/USD could eventually drop to the monthly low around the $1,950 region.
On the flip side, the intraday positive move now seems to confront some resistance near the $2,000 psychological mark ahead of the $2,010 supply zone and the $2,020 horizontal barrier. A sustained strength beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and lift the Gold price move towards the $2,040 area. Bulls might eventually aim to challenge the YTD peak, around the $2,047-$2,049 region touched earlier this month.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1983.5
|Today Daily Change
|-4.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1987.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1999.19
|Daily SMA50
|1930.93
|Daily SMA100
|1895.5
|Daily SMA200
|1806.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2003.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1974.13
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1969.26
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1985.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1992.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1973.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1958.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1943.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2002.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2018.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2032.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak German and EU GDP prints
EUR/USD lost its traction in the European morning and extended the decline below the 1.1000 area after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a loss of growth momentum in Q1. Renewed US Dollar strength is also weighing on the pair ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2500 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.