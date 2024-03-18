Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades with mild negative bias ahead of Chinese data

Gold Price (XAU/USD) hovers around $2,155 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The downtick of yellow metal is backed by US February stronger-than-expected inflation data, which might delay the interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Meanwhile, the positive developments surrounding stimulus measures from Chinese authorities or strong demand from China might lift the gold price. The recent US economic data suggests that inflation remains elevated, and this might convince the Fed to remain on hold until there is more evidence of inflation easing. The markets anticipate that the FOMC will hold its interest rate at its March meeting on Wednesday, and there will be no rush to cut rates as Fed officials need more time to gain greater confidence to bring inflation down to the central bank target. It’s worth noting that the high for a longer rate could diminish the appeal of non-yielding metals and weigh on the gold price. The University of Michigan revealed on Friday that the Consumer Sentiment Index came in weaker than expected, dropping to 76.5 in March from 76.9 in the previous reading. Meanwhile, the one-year and five-year inflation expectations were unchanged at 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Finally, US Industrial Production improved to 0.1% MoM in February from a downwardly revised -0.5% MoM in January. On the weekend, China's finance minister Lan Fo emphasized the need for continued implementation of a proactive fiscal policy and enhancing the country's economic recovery. Investors have increased their bets that policymakers would implement additional monetary easing measures, including a reduction in bank reserves. The positive developments surrounding the Chinese economy might boost the gold price, as China is the world's second-largest economy and the world’s major buyer of gold. Gold traders will closely monitor the Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production for February, due on Monday. The FOMC interest rate decision and press conference will be in the spotlight on Wednesday. These events could give a clear direction to the gold price .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.