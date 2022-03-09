Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to perform strongly and surpass the $2,070 high – Standard Chartered

Gold has rallied toward a new all-time high above $2,070. What is the expectation of gold prices in 6-12 months? Strategists at Standard Chartered expect the yellow metal to surpass the mentioned $2,070 high.
Gold proven to be an effective hedge against geopolitical risk
“Gold is expected to perform strongly in the next 6-to-12 months and the 2020 high of around $2,070/oz could be surpassed.”
“We expect the USD to peak in the coming months, and a weaker USD is a tailwind for gold.”
“We anticipate the economies of China and India, key physical markets for gold, will see reasonable growth as the pandemic recedes and China begins to deploy more growth stimulus.”
“Nominal US interest rates are expected to rise over next 12 months, but real (net-of-inflation) rates are likely to remain low and should not pose a significant headwind for gold.”
“We also see gold’s role as a risk hedge being amplified going forward as recent sanctions on the Russian central bank’s assets and Switzerland’s compliance with individual account sanctions may accelerate a trend to diversify how, and where, wealth is stored.”
“Near-term volatility is possible, but given the overall upward trend, any corrective pullback should be limited by technical support near $1,875.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0950 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3150 amid improved sentiment
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3150, moving away from the YTD low. A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD while extending some support to the pair. Stagflation fears, Ukraine crisis should limit the USD correction and cap cable's upside.
Gold bulls have the upper hand amid Ukraine crisis, stagflation fears
The worsening situation in Ukraine, stagflation fears should limit any meaningful corrective slide. Softer USD/US bond yields should further lend some support to the dollar-denominated metal.
Bulls reenter the market ahead of US crypto bill
Bitcoin price shows strength as it undertakes a quick, impulsive move toward a long-standing barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are following suit and also undergoing bullish expansions.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many.