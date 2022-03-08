Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to the highest level since August 2020, further beyond $2,000

- Gold consolidates recent gains around 19-month high, picking up bids of late.
- 61.8% FE guards immediate upside as Russia, Ukraine struggle over ceasefire, human corridor.
- EU, UK hesitate to support the US in banning Russian oil imports, opt for phase sanctions.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs a sustained move above $2,005 to unleash additional upside
Update: Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,980 region on Tuesday and turned positive for the fourth successive day. The momentum pushed spot prices further beyond the key $2,000 psychological mark, or the highest level since August 2020 during the early European session. Investors continue to dump riskier assets amid worries about the potential economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This, along with the growing risk of stagflation, dented the already weaker risk sentiment and provided a fresh lift to the safe-haven precious metal.
Apart from this, the latest leg up could further be attributed to some technical buying amid subdued US dollar price action, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, rising US bond yields could act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal and keep a lid on any further gains. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD seems to have confirmed a fresh bullish breakout and is all set to appreciate further. In the absence of any major market-moving US economic data, developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga should produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Previous update: Having failed to cross the short-term key hurdle around $2,000, gold (XAU/USD) prints mild losses near $1,990 heading into Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the bright metal rose to the highest levels since last seen during late 2020 the previous day before retreating from $2,002.
While the supply-crunch fears remain on the table, keeping the gold buyers hopeful, a deadlock over the ceasefire and human corridor amid the Russia-Ukraine talks seems to probes the gold buyers of late. “Ukrainian officials said a Russian airstrike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict,” said Reuters.
The news also quotes Russian media while saying, “Moscow would give the residents of the Ukrainian cities of Sumy and Mariupol the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine on Tuesday, setting a deadline in the early hours for Kyiv to agree.”
Elsewhere, the European Union (EU) and the UK’s rejection of the US plan to ban Russian oil imports in totality also seem to have favored the market’s latest consolidation.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields extend the previous day’s rebound from two-month to 1.8%, up five basis points at the latest, whereas S&P 500 and the Euro Stoxx 50 Futures print mild intraday losses at the latest.
Looking forward, a light calendar and deadlock over the key geopolitical issues may keep challenging XAU/USD moves. However, a pause in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine may extend the commodity’s latest pullback moves.
Technical analysis
Gold prices step back from the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of January-February moves amid overbought RSI conditions.
As a result, XAU/USD sellers remain hopeful to retest the 10-DMA support of $1,937.
However, any further weakness will be challenged by the convergence of the previous resistance line from September 2021 and the monthly ascending trend line, near $1,924.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of the 61.8% FE level surrounding the $2,000 threshold will direct gold buyers towards the $2015-20 area comprising multiple tops marked since July 2020.
Following that, the year 2020 peak near $2,075 and the $2,100 threshold will gain the market’s attention.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1990.38
|Today Daily Change
|-6.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|1996.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1896.37
|Daily SMA50
|1847.29
|Daily SMA100
|1824.56
|Daily SMA200
|1810.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2002.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1961.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1970.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1986.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1977.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1971.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1945.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1929.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2012.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2028.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2054.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold breaks higher above $2,000, highest since August 2020
Gold is breaking higher above the $2,000 mark, reaching the highest level since August 2020. The bright metal catches a fresh bid wave, as markets turn risk-averse yet again on the renewed uptrend in oil prices. The US mulls a ban on Russian oil imports, driving oil prices through the roof.
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0850 amid tepid risk tone
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.0850, meeting fresh supply amid a return of risk aversion, as oil prices resume their uptrend. The US is likely to go solo on banning Russian oil imports. Stagflation risks mount in the Euro area. Focus shifts to Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3100 as risk-off flows return
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3100, having stalled its rebound from the lowest level since November 2020. The Russia-Ukraine war-led soaring oil prices re-ignite the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
Dogecoin price to collapse to $0.09 despite recent rebound
Dogecoin price is currently down more than 13% from the March 1, 2022 high of $0.139 and 44% down from the 2022 high of $0.215. Buying pressure remains vacant as sellers slowly bleed DOGE lower and lower.
Are markets pricing in an increase in stagflation risk?
The war in Ukraine has caused a jump in commodity prices that will trigger a further increase in inflation and will weigh on GDP growth. Unsurprisingly, the narrative that stagflation is in for a comeback is gaining ground.