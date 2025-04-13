Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats further from all-time highs of $3,245

- Gold price reverts toward $3,200 early Monday, correcting from record highs.
- The US Dollar holds the bounce amid upbeat mood and the latest tariff news.
- Gold price looks to Fedpeak and Chinese trade data for near-term trading impetus.
Gold price is back in the red early Monday, snapping a three-day record rally to lifetime highs of $3,245 set on Friday.
Gold price corrects on improved risk sentiment
Safe-haven flows appear to have eased in Asian trading on Monday as traders rejoice in Wall Street's turnaround on Friday alongside some positive updates on the US-China tariff war, alleviating the bullish pressure on the Gold price for now.
On Friday, China responded to the US tariff hike to 145% by raising tariffs on American goods to 125%. However, Beijing said it would ignore further US responses.
Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump considered imposing 20% tariffs on Chinese semiconductors and the electronics supply chain against the previously announced 145% levies.
These tariff updates seem to be perceived positively by markets, as they provide some consolation and allow a modest recovery in the US Dollar against its major currency rivals from 35-month lows.
The US Dollar uptick and risk appetite keep the corrective downside intact in Gold price as traders await China’s Trade Balance report and speeches from several US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers for further trading impetus.
Markets could use the excuse of not-so-steep tariffs on Chinese electronics and chips to take profits off the table following the recent Gold price upsurge.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays firm near 0.6300 amid modest risk appetite
AUD/USD is posting small gains near 0.6300 in early Asian trades on Monday, opening the week on the front foot. Risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot following the weekend's news of lower US tariffs on Chinese electronic supply chain. Tariffs talks will remain on the radar.
USD/JPY faces intense supply, falls back to 142.50
USD/JPY has erased early gains to trade deep in the red near 142.50 in Monday's Asian trading. The US Dollar resumes its downside toward multi-year troughs, digesting Trump's tariff news from the weekend. The Fed-BoJ policy divergence expectations underpin the Japanese Yen, weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats from record highs of $3,245 as US Dollar finds its feet
Gold is rereating from record highs of $3,245 early Monday, extending Friday's late pullback. Reducded demand for safe-havens and a broad US Dollar rebound undermine the yellow metal amid the news of not-so-steep US tariffs on China's semiconductors and electronics.
Week ahead: ECB set to cut, BoC might pause as Trump U-turns on tariffs
ECB is expected to trim rates, but the BoC might pause this time. CPI data also in the spotlight; due in UK, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Retail sales the main release in the United States. China GDP eyed as Beijing not spared by Trump.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.