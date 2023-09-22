Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand.
  • Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags gold price lower.
  • Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.

Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers its recent losses after retreating to a weekly low of $1,913 during the early Asian session on Friday. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.08% on the day at $1,921.62.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed's commitment to achieving 2% inflation. Powel added that the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates if necessary.

According to the Fed's most recent quarterly predictions, the benchmark overnight interest rate may be raised one more time this year to a peak range of 5.50% to 5.75%, and rates may be substantially tighter through 2024 than previously anticipated.

In addition, the Fed revised its Summary of Projections (SEP), indicating that Fed officials anticipate that interest rates will reach 5.1% by the end of 2024 (up from 4.6% previously). It’s worth noting that rising interest rates raise the opportunity cost of investing in non-yielding assets, implying a negative outlook for precious metals.

About the data, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropping to 201K, the lowest level since January. Additionally, the Philly Fed dropped to -13.5 in September from 12.0 in the previous reading, worse-than-expected of -0.7.  Existing Home Sales fell to 4.04M MoM in August from the previous reading of 4.07M. 

Looking ahead, gold traders will keep an eye on the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data for September due later on Friday. These figures could provide a clear direction for gold price.

 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1921.45
Today Daily Change 1.37
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1920.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1925.47
Daily SMA50 1930.63
Daily SMA100 1943.18
Daily SMA200 1924.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1932.04
Previous Daily Low 1913.95
Previous Weekly High 1930.77
Previous Weekly Low 1901.07
Previous Monthly High 1966.08
Previous Monthly Low 1884.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1920.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1925.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 1912.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 1903.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 1893.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 1930.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1940.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1948.19

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight

USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight

USD/JPY is extending recovery toward 148.00 early Friday as bulls stay motivated ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is unlikely to adjust its policy settings. The policy guidance, however, will hold the key for the next direction of the pair. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD

AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD

AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, on the defensive in the Asian trading on Friday. The Aussie remains weighed down by the Fed's hawkish stance-led sustained US Dollar strength and mixed Australian PMI readings. Focus on US PMIs. 

AUD/USD News

Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags XAU/USD price lower. Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.

Gold News

Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event

Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event

Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.

Read more

Takeaways into the end of the week

Takeaways into the end of the week

As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures