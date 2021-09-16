Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD nosedives to the lowest level since August 13

- Gold witnessed aggressive selling for the second successive day amid resurgent USD demand.
- The USD buying interest picked up pace following the release of mostly upbeat US macro data.
- Technical selling below the $1,780 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
- Gold Price Forecast: Break below $1,780 will shift the bias back in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dived to the lowest level since August 13, further below the $1760 region post-US macro releases. The US dollar bulls cheered a surprisingly strong August Retail Sales report, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the dollar-denominated commodity. According to the official data, the headline Retail Sales smashed consensus estimates and increased 0.7% MoM in August. Adding to this, sales excluding autos recorded a much stronger growth and came in at 1.8%, further underscoring consumer confidence.
Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index unexpectedly jumped to 30.7 in September from 19.4 in the previous month. This, to a larger extent, helped offset a slight disappointment from Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which rose from a pandemic-era low of 312K to 332K during the week ended September 10. Nevertheless, the data pointed to the continuation of economic recovery and reaffirmed expectations about an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. This was evident from a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which further drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as another factor that exerted additional pressure on the safe-haven gold. The sharp downfall took along some short-term trading stops placed near the previous monthly swing lows, around the $1,780 horizontal zone. This further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure and might have already set the stage for further losses. Hence, a subsequent fall towards testing the next relevant support, near the $1,750 region, remains a distinct possibility. That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts is already flashing extremely oversold conditions and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1757.71
|Today Daily Change
|-36.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.02
|Today daily open
|1793.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1801.35
|Daily SMA50
|1798.23
|Daily SMA100
|1816.27
|Daily SMA200
|1808.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1806.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1790.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1830.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1796.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1800.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1787.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1781.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1771.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1803.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1813.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1819.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, paring its recovery from earlier in the day as the safe-haven dollar is bid. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 72 points in September. The financial woes of China's Evergrande are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range during the early North American session.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.