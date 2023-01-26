Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD fails to kiss $1,950 as USD Index attempts recovery

- Gold price is struggling to test the $1,950.00 resistance as anxiety soars ahead of the US GDP.
- The USD Index is building a cushion around 101.10 but could deliver a breakdown amid a risk-on mood.
- Rising odds of a smaller interest rate hike by the Fed are weighing down US yields.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed selling pressure while attempting to kiss the critical resistance of $1,950.00. The precious metal is not getting the desired strength required to hit the $1,950.00 hurdle as investors are getting anxious ahead of the release of the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and other critical economic data.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is constantly grueling to build a cushion around 101.20 despite the upbeat market mood. S&P500 futures are displaying moderate gains, conveying the expression of the solid risk appetite of the market participants. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.44%.
The street is continuously discussing the chances of a US recession in CY2023 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has already tightened monetary policy significantly. The release of the US GDP data will provide more clarity about the scales of economic activities in the fourth quarter of CY2022. As per the projections, the US GDP is expected to contract to 2.6% from the former release of 3.2%. More-than-expected contraction in economic activities might bolster the case of a smaller interest rate hike by the Fed.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is forming a Bullish Flag chart pattern on an hourly scale, which indicates a continuation of the bullish momentum after the breakout of a consolidation. Usually, the consolidation phase of the chart pattern serves as an inventory adjustment in which those participants initiate longs, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bullish bias.
Advancing 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,942.46 and $1,937.35 respectively add to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1948.61
|Today Daily Change
|1.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1946.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1885.23
|Daily SMA50
|1822.32
|Daily SMA100
|1750.98
|Daily SMA200
|1775.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1948.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1919.91
|Previous Weekly High
|1937.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|1896.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1937.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1930.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1928.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1910.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1900.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1956.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1966.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1984.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Gold fails to kiss $1,950 as USD attempts recovery ahead of US GDP
