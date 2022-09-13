Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes key resistance at $1,735 ahead of US inflation – Confluence Detector

- Gold price is replicating Monday’s price action, resuming recovery towards $1,735.
- The US dollar keeps falling with the Treasury yields amid a global risk rally.
- XAU/USD’s fate hinges on critical US inflation as Fed is set to hike rates by 75 bps next week.
Gold price is building on the previous recovery momentum, reversing the dip seen earlier in the Asian session. Markets are duplicating Monday’s moves, as the US dollar correction kicks in again amid a renewed weakness in the Treasury yields, allowing bulls to regain the upside traction. The extended risk rally globally is on the heels of expectations of more Chinese stimulus, inflation peaking in the US and some optimism surrounding Ukraine’s progress against Russia. All eyes now remain on the US inflation data for August, which will provide a fresh cue on the Fed’s rate hike path, with the world’s most powerful central bank seen hiking rates by 75 bps next week. An upside surprise in the core CPI could be on the cards, given the lower consensus.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could attack $1,700 on a US core CPI upside surprise
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price is looking to break above the convergence of the previous week’s high and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1,729.
Next on tap for bulls is a dense cluster of healthy resistance levels stacked up around $1,735, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, pivot point one-week R1 and the previous day’s high meet.
Buying pressure will accelerate above the latter, initiating a fresh upswing towards the SMA 50 one-day at $1,742.
On the flip side, the immediate support is seen at around $1,721, the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and the previous low four-hour.
The Fibonacci 38.2% one-week at $1,716 will come to the rescue of bulls if the downside extends. The last line of defense for XAU buyers is envisioned at $1,712. At that level, the previous day’s low, SMA10 one-day and pivot point one-day S1 merge.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.