- Gold braces the July 2021 swing highs around $1,834 as the market prepares for US inflation.
- US Treasuries slide led by the 10-year benchmark note down at 1.923%.
- XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral, unless it breaks above $1,834, which would shift the bias to neutral-bullish.
Gold (XAU/USD) rallies in the New York session taking advantage of a catalyst, alongside falling US Treasury yields, ahead of the US inflation report. At press time, XAU/USD is trading at $1834.61, advancing close to 0.50%.
Financial markets sentiment is upbeat, as reflected by equity markets. The global bond sell-off stopped as the US Department of Labour would reveal January’s inflation report on Thursday, widely expected by market players. That said, on Wednesday, US Treasuries yields are dropping led by the 10-year benchmark note down three basis points, sitting at 1.923%
Fed’s Mester expects a hike in March meeting
In the meantime, a light US economic docket left XAU/USD traders waiting for Fed speaking and market sentiment. Earlier, Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester (voter 2022) said that she “expects inflation will moderate but would remain above 2% this year and next.” Worth noting that Mester supports a rate increase in March, followed by future rate hikes, which the economy will guide.
That said, market players prepare ahead of the US Consumer Price Index for January, to be released on Thursday. Estimations for the headline CPI lie at 7.3%, while Core CPI is foreseen at 5.9%.
Worth mentioning that analysts at TD securities expect inflation to “slow significantly in 2022, and fiscal stimulus fades and supply constraints ease, but for now, the data remain strong.” TD analysts’ estimates for January’s inflation are headline CPI at 7.2%, while core CPI at 5.8%. In the meantime, for the remainder of the year, TD analysts expect headline CPI to recede to 2.9% y/y in Q4 of 2022 while excluding volatile items, also called core CPI, at 3.0% y/y in Q4 of 2022.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Wednesday, XAU/USD broke the central line of Pitchfork’s channel at $1,830, exposing July 2021 swing high at $1,834. Nevertheless, that price level has been unsuccessfully tested four times, though, by the end of November 2021, it was broken when XAU/USD reached $1,877 before retracing its gains towards $1753.
XAU/USD first resistance would be $1,834. A daily close above would expose the January 25 high at $1,853, followed by a nine-month-old downslope trendline around $1,860.
On the flip side, XAU/USD’s first support would be Pitchfork’s central line, around $1,820. Breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the 50 and 200-DMA around $1,806, followed by the 100-DMA at $1,798.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1833.43
|Today Daily Change
|6.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1827.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1818.61
|Daily SMA50
|1804.93
|Daily SMA100
|1797.86
|Daily SMA200
|1806.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1828.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1815.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.62
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1823.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1820.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1818.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1810.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1805.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1832.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1837.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1845.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.