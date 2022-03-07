- During the day, XAU/USD reached a YTD high at $2002.67 for the first time since August 2020.
- A risk-off market mood increased demand for the safe-haven status of the non-yielding metal.
- XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Upward biased, but it would need a daily close above $2000, so it can challenge the ATH around $2075.
Gold spot (XAU/USD) overnight hit a YTD high at $2002.67 but retreated afterward to January’s 2021 resistance level-turned-support around $1959.40. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1996.21, reflecting the risk-aversion of the financial markets.
The conflict between Russia-Ukraine does not abate, amid the third round of ceasefire talks, between both parties. Also, imposed sanctions on Russia will escalate again. Late in the North American session, it crossed the wires that the Biden administration is “willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports” unto the US, two people familiar with the matters told Reuters. Meanwhile, European US allies would not participate in that sanction due to their dependence on Russian crude.
Global equity markets extend losses at the beginning of the week, illustrating investors’ risk aversion. In the bond market, US Treasury yields have risen as of late, with the 10-year benchmark note up to three basis points, sitting at 1.751%, though failing to weigh on the non-yielding metal.
Also worth noting, Real yields as of Friday reached -1%, a level last reached in July 2020, which usually weighs on the yellow metal, though it appeared to be ignored by market participants during the day.
An absent US Economic docket left the precious metal traders adrift to market sentiment. Late in the week, the US economic docket would feature JOLTs Job Openings on Wednesday, followed by US inflation figures on Thursdays, and by Friday, the Preelimnary reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold spot is upward biased, as shown by the charts. The daily moving averages (DMAs) are well-positioned below the spot price, in a bullish orderly way and trending up. Furthermore, Monday’s price action points to a close near the daily high around $2000, meaning that XAU/USD could consolidate around the $1950-$2000 range in the near term.
If XAU/USD closes above $2000, the first resistance would be Monday’s high at $2002.67, followed by $2050, and by the all-time-high around $2075.28. Otherwise, the XAU/USD first support would be February 24 daily high resistance-turned-support at $1974.48, followed by January 6, 2021, resistance-turned-support at $1959.40, and then October 12, 2020, daily high, turned support at $1933.29.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1996.21
|Today Daily Change
|28.63
|Today Daily Change %
|1.46
|Today daily open
|1967.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1887.61
|Daily SMA50
|1843.61
|Daily SMA100
|1822.24
|Daily SMA200
|1810.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1970.29
|Previous Daily Low
|1929.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1970.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1954.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1945.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1941.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1915.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1900.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1982.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1996.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2022.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
