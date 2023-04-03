Gold Price Forecast: Climbs to one-week highs, eyes $2,000

The positive tone in XAU/USD could trigger more gains and a test of the $2,000 area. A daily close above would point to further gains. Another failure at current levels could trigger a bearish correction. Large price swing could continue, taking into account what’s ahead in the economic calendar . After today’s softer ISM Manufacturing PMI, attention turns to Wednesday’s ADP Private Employment and ISM Service PMI; on Friday the official employment report is due.

The yellow metal gained momentum amid a slide in US yields, a weaker US Dollar and risk appetite . The US 10-year yield fell to 3.40% after the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. The US Dollar Index is down by 0.45%, hovering around 102.15, after reaching levels under 102.00. In Wall Street the Dow Jones is gaining by 0.68% and the S&P 500 is flat.

After a negative weekly opening market by the shock from the OPEC+ unexpected production cut, gold stabilize and on European hours started to move higher. It accelerated after the beginning of the American session. It is hovering around $1,990 looking at the $2,000 area.

Gold price is up by almost 1% on Monday, after rising more than $40 from the daily low. XAU/USD bottomed on Asian hours at $1,949 and then reversed it course. Recently reached at $1,990 the highest level in a week. It remains near the high, with a positive tone as the US Dollar tumbles.

